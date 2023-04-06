Army job aspirant dies of heart attack in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student, Shaik Kasim Pasha, who had taken degree first-year exams recently, suffered a massive heart attack and died in Khammam town. According to information available with TNIE, Shaik Kasim Pasha of Repallivada village in Enkoor mandal, was the son of Nagulmeera, a daily wage worker. He was a BSc first-year student at SR and BJNR Degree College in Khammam town and was living with his grandfather. His mother is a tailor.

On Tuesday, he was admitted to a private hospital after had collapsed following a fever. He reportedly took some medicines he bought in a medical shop. On the advice of the doctors, he was later shifted to the government headquarters hospital where he was pronounced dead after admission.

Shaik Kasim Pasha was very fit and was trying to join the Indian Army. To improve his physical fitness to clear the test for Army recruitment he was jagging at his college ground.

According to his uncle, Pasha’s dream was to serve in the Army.Dr Bharath Babu at Prashanti Hospital, who treated Pasha, confirmed that the student died of cardiac arrest. He, however, did not say the exact reason for the cardiac arrest suffered by the 19-year-old.

