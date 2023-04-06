Bandi Sanjay not fit to be an MP: BRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MEDAK/NALGONDA: Alleging that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was the “mastermind” behind the SSC Hindi paper leak case, BRS leaders on Wednesday demanded his disqualification from Parliament.

Terming Sanjay a “mad man”, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama tweeted in Telugu: “It will be dangerous for passersby if a mad man has a stone in his hand. If a political party is in the hands of a madman, it will pose a danger to democracy. The BJP leaders, for their selfish politics, are playing with the lives of innocent students and the unemployed by leaking question papers.”

Finance Minister T Harish Rao requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the membership of Sanjay for his alleged involvement in the SSC question paper leak conspiracy. He accused the BJP of lacking the courage to face the BRS government politically and claimed that it was a bad idea to destabilise the State administration by disrupting the exams of children.

Harish criticised Sanjay, alleging that the Class X Hindi question paper was leaked from the examination hall in Warangal district as part of a conspiracy hatched by the Karimnagar MP. He demanded that Sanjay, being an MP, should be severely punished for such conspiracies, and his membership of Parliament be revoked immediately.

Speaking to reporters in Medak, Harish Rao called Sanjay “a thief who conspired to disrupt the smooth conduct of the SSC examination.” Harish warned that the government would punish everyone, including Sanjay, who leaked the question papers and tried to demoralise the children.

“What kind of message does the BJP want to send to future generations by committing such incidents? The BJP is also responsible for the leak of the Telugu question paper in Tandoor of Vikarabad district, and the person who leaked it there was a member of BJP Upadhyaya Sangam,” the minister said.

Harish also alleged that Prashant, who posted the question paper on social media, had connections with top BJP leaders, including the national president of the party, JP Nadda. “Does Bandi Sanjay not know that sharing the question paper with anyone in the middle of the exam, which took place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, was illegal? Why does Bandi Sanjay attribute every incident to KCR? Under no circumstances would Bandi Sanjay be allowed to do rowdyism in the state like in the BJP-ruled States,” Harish said.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that it was unfortunate that a political party was involved in the question paper leak. Terming Sanjay a “thief,” he accused the BJP of creating anarchy in the State through the question paper leaks. Jagadish Reddy insisted that the leaks were part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. He said that BJP was playing with the lives of students and the unemployed.

Speaking to reporters in Vikarabad, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the BJP leaders would face the wrath of five lakh students and their parents. The BJP central leadership, which supported the accused, is encouraging such incidents, Sabitha alleged.

She asked why Sanjay, being an MP, did not inform the police when he received the question paper during the examination. “The BJP is trying to derive political mileage by trying to implicate the BRS government in the paper leak case. The teacher who was involved in the SSC Telugu paper leak was in the Teachers’ Union affiliated with BJP, she said. The minister demanded that Sanjay should clarify whether Prashanth, who circulated the Hindi paper, was a BJP worker or not.

