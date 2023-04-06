Home States Telangana

Telangana: AIIMS Bibinagar to get 35 specialty depts, 750 beds

Earlier, out of Rs 1365.95 crore sanctioned for the AIIMS Bibinagar, only 11 per cent, i.e. Rs 156.1 crore has been released by the Central government.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:34 AM

AIIMS. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for a new academic block and other developmental activities to be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,365.95 crore at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar.

Once completed, the hospital would be equipped with over 35 super specialty departments and 750 beds. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted: “Narendra Modi government is building an institute of global excellence in medical care, academics & research. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed on 201 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1365.95 crore. The 750-bed hospital will be equipped with more than 35 specialty and super specialty departments.”

In his tweet, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said: “Taking Telangana’s Healthcare Infrastructure To A New Level! PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for new state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS Bibinagar.”

Earlier, out of Rs 1365.95 crore sanctioned for the AIIMS Bibinagar, only 11 per cent, i.e. Rs 156.1 crore has been released by the Central government. After the bifurcation of Telangana, the State government offered the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science to be constructed in Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for the establishment of AIIMS.

At the time of official approval by the Union Cabinet in 2018, the estimated cost of the hospital was Rs 1,028 crore. Out of which, Rs 21.85 crore was released by the government in 2021. The premier institute, one of the six in the country, became operational with the first batch of 50 MBBS students in August 2019.

These hospitals of excellence have been up as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) initiative, announced by the Government of India in 2003 and officially launched in March 2006, for the purpose of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/reliable tertiary healthcare services, through setting up of AIIMS Delhi-like institutions and upgrading government medical colleges.

