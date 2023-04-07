MLA Eatala to be quizzed on April 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kamalapur police served a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Eatala Rajender in connection with the SSC Hindi question paper leak case at the Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School.

The notice was served to Rajender in Hyderabad, directing him to appear before the DCP at the Central Zone Office in the Warangal Police Commissionerate. The MLA was asked to bring his mobile phone and appear on Thursday and Friday as per the notice. Rajender informed the police that he would appear on April 10.

Kamalapur police have sought mobile details and other evidence from Rajender. The legislator was served a notice under Section 91/160 of the CrPC. It must be noted that BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was named A1 in the case and that Rajender was allegedly also received the forwarded paper.

Commenting on the development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy lambasted the Warangal police for issuing notices to Rajender and several journalists. Noting that such misuse of power had never been witnessed before, he claimed the decision was taken at the behest of the government.

HYDERABAD: Kamalapur police served a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Eatala Rajender in connection with the SSC Hindi question paper leak case at the Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School. The notice was served to Rajender in Hyderabad, directing him to appear before the DCP at the Central Zone Office in the Warangal Police Commissionerate. The MLA was asked to bring his mobile phone and appear on Thursday and Friday as per the notice. Rajender informed the police that he would appear on April 10. Kamalapur police have sought mobile details and other evidence from Rajender. The legislator was served a notice under Section 91/160 of the CrPC. It must be noted that BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was named A1 in the case and that Rajender was allegedly also received the forwarded paper.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Commenting on the development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy lambasted the Warangal police for issuing notices to Rajender and several journalists. Noting that such misuse of power had never been witnessed before, he claimed the decision was taken at the behest of the government.