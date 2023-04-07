Home States Telangana

Telangana's response to PIL on vacancies in Info panels sought

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, highlighted the seriousness of the issue and its importance to Advocate General BS Prasad.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Forum for Good Governance, seeking to fill the vacant positions of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners under the Right to Information Act. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, highlighted the seriousness of the issue and its importance to Advocate General BS Prasad.

The petition was filed by Forum for Good Governance, an NGO represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy. Appearing on behalf of the Forum, senior counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy said that in light of the fact that a large number of complaints and appeals under the RTI Act were pending before the State Information Commission. After hearing counsel for the petitioner, the court sought the State’s response on filling vacancies in the Commission and adjourned the matter to June 2023.

