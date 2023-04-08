Home States Telangana

BRS govt pushed SCCL into debt, alleges Eatala   

He also spoke about how Aurobindo bagged a coal block in the opencast allocation, by virtue of being the sole bidder. 

Published: 08th April 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising IT Minister KT Rama Rao for his call for protests during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday for the Centre allegedly privatising Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Friday said that the State government was responsible for pushing the company into debts.

Addressing the media at BJP party office, Rajender questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao why the head count of Singareni employees dropped from 63,000 in 2014 to 43,000 employees presently.
“It happened because you brought in private contractors who engaged outsourced workers. While the workers in Coal India are getting Rs 930 per day as wages, Singareni workers are getting `430. Who is exploiting the workers?” he asked KCR. 

Pointing out that after the amendment of Mines and Minerals Regulation Act in 2015, which had given leverage to the State governments to get coal blocks allocated through Coal India, Rajender said that the State government failed to apply and secure even one of the four coal blocks directly under its control since 2017.

Referring to the Tadicherla coal block, Rajender alleged that the BRS, which he said opposed giving coal blocks to private players during the Telangana movement, willfully made the Singareni write to the Centre that mining Tadicherla block wasn’t feasible.

“Genco was allocated Tadicherla coal block, and it requested Singareni to do the mining. But Singareni was asked to submit that it wasn’t viable. 

Then the coal block was allocated to AMR,” he claimed, adding that there was no need to reveal who the ‘binami’ who benefited in the process.

He also spoke about how Aurobindo bagged a coal block in the opencast allocation, by virtue of being the sole bidder. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Narendra Modi Eatala Rajender
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp