KTR writes to Shah, says conduct CRPF job test in local languages 

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to revise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment notification to allow the candidates to take the test in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages.

Taking up the issue faced by lakhs of government job aspirants who are not acquainted with Hindi or English, Rama Rao, in his letter to the Union Home Minister, pointed out that the Computer Based Test are conducting only in English and Hindi, putting these candidates at a serious disadvantage.

Rama Rao reminded that the National Recruitment Agency has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations and conduct these in 12 Indian languages. “However, it is not being implemented properly, including in the (CRPF) recruitment notification,” he said.

He said that conducting competitive exams only in Hindi goes against the spirit of the Constitution as there were several official languages in India.

He said that the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities - guaranteed by the Constitution. He recalled the letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Central government on November 18,2020, urging them to hold all competitive exams to Central government jobs in regional languages. He appealed to the Union Home Minister to revise the CRPF notification so that youth studying in regional languages get equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.

