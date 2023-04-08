Home States Telangana

Sankara Eye Hospital leading national eye health movement: KTR

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a new branch of Sankara Eye Hospital in Rajendranagar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Friday that the State government would waive life tax and transportation charges for vehicles of Sankara Eye Foundation, which has established a 225-bed hospital in Narsingi. During the inauguration, the minister offered the government’s full support to the hospital, which will provide free treatment to poor patients.

The minister praised the foundation’s plan to perform 30,000 free surgeries annually at the Hyderabad hospital, which will serve the districts of Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadagiri, Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet. Patients from rural areas will also be provided free transportation to and from the hospital.

At the inauguration, the minister urged Sankara Foundation to establish a College of Optometry and a training centre in Telangana to create more vision experts. He also encouraged the hospital to participate in the Kanti Velugu programme, which conducts eye screenings across the state, starting with the Rajendranagar constituency where the hospital is located.

The minister praised Sankara Eye Hospital for its dedication to serving the community on a large scale, calling it a protagonist of the national eye health movement in India. Sankara Eye Hospital is the largest hospital network managing super speciality eye care across nine states.

