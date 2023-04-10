Home States Telangana

BRS plenary to set the tone for Assembly polls

Published: 10th April 2023 07:46 AM

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS will set the ball rolling for the upcoming Assembly elections with its general body meeting to be held on April 27, the pink party’s foundation day. The party also plans to organise a massive public meeting on October 10 in Warangal, just ahead of the polls.

During the plenary, to be held at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS will take stock of the current political situation and discuss the poll strategy. It will also adopt key political resolutions, including those aimed at opposing the Central government’s policies.

While revealing the details for the plenary, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “We will adopt several political resolutions during the meeting.”According to a press statement issued by Rama Rao on Sunday, around 300 delegates will attend the April 27 meeting.

“As the farmers and others were busy with harvesting activity and also mercury levels are rising, the party has decided not to organise a public meeting on April 27. Instead, the public meeting would organised in Warangal on October 10,” he said.

On April 25, party delegates' meetings would be conducted at all Assembly segments. The party in charges and local MLAs will preside over these meetings. Around 2,500 to 3,000 delegates would attend these meetings. The ongoing Athmeeya Sammelanams will continue till the end of May.

KTR’s challenge to Modi

Meanwhile, Rama Rao challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a State that has performed better than Telangana in all-around development in the last nine years. Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao said: “State with Highest per capita growth in India. The first state to provide drinking water to all homes. State that completed World’s largest lift irrigation project. Best Rural Development model in India -- 100% ODF plus villages. 2nd Highest paddy producer in India. Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India.  Highest Green Cover growth 7.7% in India. 2nd Highest No of Awards (26) for Municipalities in India (sic).”

“Among top 4 contributing states to Indian GDP. Top 3 ranked state in EoDB. State with the best industrial policy in India. Home to India’s largest Textile park - KMTP. Vaccine Hub of the world. Highest per capita power consumption in India. 2nd largest Renewable energy producer in India. State with One of the lowest Debt-GSDP ratio in India,” he added.

“Hyderabad is rated by Mercer as the Best Indian City 5 years in a row:2015-20. State with the lowest corruption in India as per the latest CSDS survey. State that won many international accolades. Yet the PM of India has not a single word of appreciation !! Refuses to acknowledge a performing state for petty politics. @narendramodi Ji, I challenge you to name a state that has performed better all around than Telangana in the last 9 years. (sic),” he tweeted.

In-charges appointed

The BRS hs appointed party in-charges for three Assembly constituency — Marri Rajasekhar Reddy for Secunderabad Cantonment, Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal for Goshamahal and MP Maloth Kavitha for Bhadrachalam segment.

