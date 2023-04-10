Jupally joins Ponguleti’s fight against KCR’s ‘oppressive’ rule

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even as the BRS is chalking out plans for the next Assembly elections, more trouble seems to be brewing for the ruling party. While former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has already raised the banner of revolt against the pink party, former minister and senior leader Jupally Krishna Rao has now joined the latter in taking on its leadership.

Krishna Rao on Sunday attended an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme organised by Srinivasa Reddy in Kothagudem, where slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for what he called the suppression of democratic voices. “The chief minister should act like a trustee of State government and protect the people. Instead, his government is suppressing democracy,” he said.

“People who fought for Telangana statehood have been completely sidelined after KCR became the chief minister. People are suffering under KCR’s rule. Sarpanches are worried as the government failed to clear the pending bills and so are the contractors who completed Irrigation projects,” he added.

“When people question him about these issues, they are harassed and police cases filed against them. KCR and his family members are acting like kings and neglecting people and their problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy said that KCR is dreaming of becoming a CM for the third time but it will remain a dream.

“People thought that their lives would improve after the formation of Telangana. KCR assured to provide 10 lakh jobs. He also promised to waive `1 lakh loan of farmers. He not only failed to fulfil these promises but also failed the people in all aspects. Why should people vote for him again? People will surely teach him a befitting lesson in the coming elections,” he said.

