Home States Telangana

Jupally joins Ponguleti’s fight against KCR’s ‘oppressive’ rule

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy said that KCR is dreaming of becoming a CM for the third time but it will remain a dream.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even as the BRS is chalking out plans for the next Assembly elections, more trouble seems to be brewing for the ruling party. While former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has already raised the banner of revolt against the pink party, former minister and senior leader Jupally Krishna Rao has now joined the latter in taking on its leadership.

Krishna Rao on Sunday attended an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme organised by Srinivasa Reddy in Kothagudem, where slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for what he called the suppression of democratic voices. “The chief minister should act like a trustee of State government and protect the people. Instead, his government is suppressing democracy,” he said.

“People who fought for Telangana statehood have been completely sidelined after KCR became the chief minister. People are suffering under KCR’s rule. Sarpanches are worried as the government failed to clear the pending bills and so are the contractors who completed Irrigation projects,” he added.

“When people question him about these issues, they are harassed and police cases filed against them. KCR and his family members are acting like kings and neglecting people and their problems,” he said.
Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy said that KCR is dreaming of becoming a CM for the third time but it will remain a dream.

“People thought that their lives would improve after the formation of Telangana. KCR assured to provide 10 lakh jobs. He also promised to waive `1 lakh loan of farmers. He not only failed to fulfil these promises but also failed the people in all aspects. Why should people vote for him again? People will surely teach him a befitting lesson in the coming elections,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Assembly elections KCR
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp