Telangana: 69 super specialists to be recruited as patients flood medical college hospital

Meanwhile, the State government will recruit 40 specialised doctors to work in various departments in the Mahabubnagar Government Medical College and Hospital, in view of patient inflow increasing.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the Nizamabad Government Medical College will soon be allocated 29 senior doctors who will provide super speciality services to cater to the increasing number of patients in the district.

Meanwhile, the State government will recruit 40 specialised doctors to work in various departments in the Mahabubnagar Government Medical College and Hospital, in view of the patient inflow increasing. Harish Rao said that earlier, patients were forced to go to big cities for quality medical care and now, every district has a medical college and super speciality hospital services are available for the people.

He said that the State government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is taking steps to bring at least one medical college to each district. “As part of this endeavour, the State government will soon open nine more medical colleges this year, in addition to the 17 such existing colleges,” Harish said.

He said that due to this, medical seats have become available to students. “Through this, even students from financially backward backgrounds will be able to afford medical education. This is possible only in Telangana,” the minister said.“Telangana has become a role model for the country in the field of healthcare. Also, people’s trust in government hospitals has increased significantly,” Harish said.

