Why shouldn’t merit be criteria for governance, asks Eatala

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Questioning why merit shouldn’t be a criterion for governance like it is for education and employment, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday reminded that from a ward member to a member of Parliament, the President, a police officer, a Revenue official, or any other government employee have been able to get their positions only because of the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing the get-together of BCs held at the Government Polytechnic ground in Wanaparthy, Rajender has alleged that police officers, who are supposed to protect dharma as per the Constitution, have been taking instructions from the ministers, and have been beating up innocent people and putting them in the jails by filing false cases against them.

Stating that the State was revisiting its feudal past under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that now no one is allowed to question the State government on the floor of the Assembly.

WANAPARTHY: Questioning why merit shouldn’t be a criterion for governance like it is for education and employment, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday reminded that from a ward member to a member of Parliament, the President, a police officer, a Revenue official, or any other government employee have been able to get their positions only because of the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. Addressing the get-together of BCs held at the Government Polytechnic ground in Wanaparthy, Rajender has alleged that police officers, who are supposed to protect dharma as per the Constitution, have been taking instructions from the ministers, and have been beating up innocent people and putting them in the jails by filing false cases against them. Stating that the State was revisiting its feudal past under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that now no one is allowed to question the State government on the floor of the Assembly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });