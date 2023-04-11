Warangal cops examine Eatala over SSC question paper leak 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Warangal Central Zone DCP Md Abdul Bari examined Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender regarding the SSC public examination question paper leak on April 4 at the Warangal Police Commissionerate for about an hour and a half on Monday.

The Kamalapur police had served notices to Rajender, directing him to be present for questioning. Accordingly, Rajender reached the police commissionerate office along with his mobile phone at 12.45 pm.

Speaking to the media later, Rajender said that the DCP asked him about his relationship with A2 B Prashanth and whether Prashanth had sent him the leaked question paper to him via WhatsApp. He denied having any connection with Prashanth and said that the leaked question paper was received from an activist of the BJP in Kamalapur village, and not from Prashanth. Rajender said that he told the DCP that he had not downloaded or seen the question paper.

“As a responsible MLA, I would not destroy the public examination system and the future of the children,” he said. He said that he had handed over his mobile phone to the investigation officer for scrutiny and claimed that the officer thoroughly checked his WhatsApp for any information related to the SSC public examination question paper leak.

The BJP MLA accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of conspiring to file a case against him and playing games with the 30 lakh students in the State. Rajender also accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert attention from the Delhi liquor scam and creating new troubles in the State. He stated that the SSC public examination question paper leak was another example of this.

C Vidyasagar Reddy of the BJP legal cell, accompanied Rajender to the Commissionerate and waited outside the DCP’s office while the MLA was being questioned. He confirmed that the police had checked Rajender’s phone and asked him some questions regarding the question paper leak before sending him back.

Upon learning of Rajender’s arrival at the Warangal Commissionerate, hundreds of BJP activists and leaders rushed to the spot. The Commissionerate gates were closed till Rajender was questioned and the BJP activists and leaders waited outside.

HANAMKONDA: Warangal Central Zone DCP Md Abdul Bari examined Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender regarding the SSC public examination question paper leak on April 4 at the Warangal Police Commissionerate for about an hour and a half on Monday. The Kamalapur police had served notices to Rajender, directing him to be present for questioning. Accordingly, Rajender reached the police commissionerate office along with his mobile phone at 12.45 pm. Speaking to the media later, Rajender said that the DCP asked him about his relationship with A2 B Prashanth and whether Prashanth had sent him the leaked question paper to him via WhatsApp. He denied having any connection with Prashanth and said that the leaked question paper was received from an activist of the BJP in Kamalapur village, and not from Prashanth. Rajender said that he told the DCP that he had not downloaded or seen the question paper.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As a responsible MLA, I would not destroy the public examination system and the future of the children,” he said. He said that he had handed over his mobile phone to the investigation officer for scrutiny and claimed that the officer thoroughly checked his WhatsApp for any information related to the SSC public examination question paper leak. The BJP MLA accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of conspiring to file a case against him and playing games with the 30 lakh students in the State. Rajender also accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert attention from the Delhi liquor scam and creating new troubles in the State. He stated that the SSC public examination question paper leak was another example of this. C Vidyasagar Reddy of the BJP legal cell, accompanied Rajender to the Commissionerate and waited outside the DCP’s office while the MLA was being questioned. He confirmed that the police had checked Rajender’s phone and asked him some questions regarding the question paper leak before sending him back. Upon learning of Rajender’s arrival at the Warangal Commissionerate, hundreds of BJP activists and leaders rushed to the spot. The Commissionerate gates were closed till Rajender was questioned and the BJP activists and leaders waited outside.