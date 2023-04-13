KTR turns emotional, thanks Sircilla for his political career

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao turned emotional when he visited his Rajanna-Sircilla Assembly segment on Wednesday. Addressing a BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam programme in Mustabad, he thanked the people of the constituency for giving him a political career.

“Though, I am the son of Chief Minister, I became an MLA because of your blessings. I cannot repay it. Though, my mother gave birth to me, the people of Sircilla and Mustabad gave me political birth. I became an MLA and Minister only because of your blessings. Though I was not known to you in initial days, you have supported and stood solidly behind me,” Rama Rao said.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao, along with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, inaugurated the Agriculture College at Jillella in Thangallapalli mandal. He also unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar did nothing for the development constituency after being elected as an MP and that the former was interested only in creating societal differences.

“As an MP, Bandi Sanjay did nothing for the constituency development. His only objective is to create differences among people and society,” he said.He also hit out at the Opposition parties for what he termed as their ignorance about the development taking place in the State.

“In the last eight years, a series of reservoirs were built in the State. Even during summer, reservoirs are brimming with water. Thanks to Kaleshwaram project, agriculture sector has improved tremendously. But the Opposition parties cannot see this development,” he said.

Crediting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the development of the agriculture sector, he said: “KCR means Kaluvalu (canals), Cheruvulu (ponds) and reservoirs.”He also urged the Agriculture minister to ensure that a PG college is sanctioned for the new Agriculture College.

