Nothing wrong if KCR, KTR are shot or hanged: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that there was nothing wrong in either hanging or shooting down the duo with an AK 47 for “destroying” Hyderabad city by giving building permissions with “greed”.

The Congress leader alleged that building permission to construct a 21-storey building (16+2+3) was “unconventionally” accorded to KS & CS Developers in the upscale Banjara Hills, only after the real estate firm sold almost half of their land to the Telangana Publications Private Limited, Namaste Telangana newspaper, which is “owned by” the Chief Minister and Minister Rama Rao, after being intimidated by them.

He alleged that Telangana Publications Private Limited bought 2,704 square yards of land at just Rs 17.57 crore as against the actual value of over Rs 100 crore.“Hyderabad city is falling prey to the greed of the KCR family. At an uphill area, where even five floors are not permitted, they gave permission to construct a 21-storey building, posing a grave threat to flora and fauna of the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park,” Revanth fumed.

He said that even the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, which is located very close to the land now in question, and named after the TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s wife and constructed by the then TDP government, was not permitted to build more than five floors.

Nizam’s property

Alleging abuse of power, Revanth said, KS & CS Developers owned by K Srinivasa Rao and others had acquired 7,415 square yards, which was once Nizam’s property, and applied for building permission in 2016. However, the building permission was granted in 2019, after they sold 2,704 square yards to Namaste Telangana.“If they genuinely bought the land without any abuse of power or intimidation, I would give Rs 40 crore, within 24 hours. All the money in white. Would they sell it to me?” Revanth asked.

‘D9 gang’

Accusing the top bureaucrats of helping the Chief Minister’s family to misappropriate lands, Revanth described the “team” of KCR, KTR and IAS officers as “D9 gang”.“Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Venkat Narsimha Reddy, Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and KCR and Rama Rao — these are D9 gang — Dawood 9 gang,” Revanth said, claiming to not spare any of them after Congress comes to power.

