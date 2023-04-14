Ryot tries to kill self in front of tahsildar office in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 52-year-old farmer, Anugula Mallesham, who is from Ailonipalli-Khazipur in Kothapalli mandal, reportedly consumed pesticide in front of the Kothapalli tahsildar office on Thursday allegedly due to the negligence and attitude of revenue authorities. Mallesham was vexed because his 25 guntas of land were not reflecting in the Dharani portal. Locals said he had been trying to get his land entered into the records for the last 10 years, but had been unsuccessful.

People who visited the tahsil office noticed that Mallesham had fallen unconscious outside and informed the authorities. He was then rushed to a hospital and later to an Apollo hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said he needs to be kept under observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours.

A few years back, Mallesham returned from Dubai and started cultivating vegetables and crops on his land. However, he was unable to get the benefits of Rythu Bandhu as his five guntas of land were showing in the Dharani portal as inam (gift) land, and the remaining 20 guntas as a house site, which did not reflect on the portal.

Responding to the issue, Kothapalli tahsildar M Venkat Reddy said that the farmer had never met him, and there was no proper representation from him. He also opined that if Mallesham had a proper module, his problem could have been resolved.

