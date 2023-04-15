Khammam blast: One more victim passes away, toll climbs to 4

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chindivari Sandeep, the 38-year-old migrant labourer from Maharashtra who sustained grievous injuries in the LPG cylinder blast in Chimalapadu village, passed away while undergoing treatment in NIMS hospital on Friday evening.

With this, the toll has climbed to four. NIMS authorities said that over the past two days, they tried their best to save Sandeep, but in vain. His body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination.

While Banoth Ramesh and Azmeera Mangu died on the spot, D Laxman had died in hospital on Wednesday, the day a domestic LPG refill burst during a BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Chimalapadu village of Karepalli mandal in Wyra Assembly constituency.

Four people are undergoing treatment in NIMS hospital. According to sources, Ch Sandeep had come to Chimalapadu village to work in a chilli field. He had married a Bangladeshi girl six years ago and was blessed with a 3-year-old boy.

Chimalapadu sarpanch B Kishore said, Sandeep was a hard worker and a nice person. “He contacted me two months ago for getting Aadhaar and ration cards and I assured him that I would process them but he is no more.”

