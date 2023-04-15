Telangana State Medical Council suspends licences of two doctors over misconduct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has suspended the medical registration of an orthopaedic and a private doctor for six months and three months respectively, after finding them guilty of misconduct.

Action has been taken as per regulation 8.2 of The Indian Medical Council Regulations of 2002, the TSMC said. Two orders were issued by TSMC chairman V Rajalingam on April 12 in this regard.

Dr Karan M Patel, an orthopaedic surgeon in Hyderabad has been found guilty of performing surgery on the wrong leg. The doctor performed surgery on the healthy right calcanium instead of the left which was noticed after the operation. The patient complained to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).

The registration of Dr Ch Shrikanth from Mancherial district was cancelled for a delay in referring a dengue case to a higher centre. The district Collector received a complaint that the doctor was negligent in referring the patient to another hospital with better facilities in time, leading to death.

Investigation was conducted in both cases after which the Council decided to suspend them.

Both doctors have been asked to submit their permanent registration certificate and certificate of additional qualification. The doctors can file an appeal to the National Medical Commission within 60 days.

