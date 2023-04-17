Chimalapadu fire leaves beggar homeless

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: Jakkula Ramulu, the 40-year-old beggar and his 13-year-old son Praveen have been literally forced onto the roads after they lost their thatched hut to the fire caused by firecrackers burst by BRS party workers in Chimalapadu village of Karepalli mandal on April 12. The incident claimed the lives of four people so far.

While the focus is on the victims of the LPG cylinder blast, Ramulu and Praveen have not got any help from the BRS or the government. Ramulu belongs to a nomadic community and supports his family by begging. His daughter is married, and his son helps him with begging.

On the day of the incident, the father-son duo had gone for begging and hence escaped the blast. When former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy noticed Praveen searching through the burnt remains of their house, he gave the young boy Rs 10,000 in cash to help his family.

The locals urged the BRS leaders and government to help Ramulu and Praveen since they were not at fault for the fire. Chimalapadu sarpanch M Kishore acknowledged that the fire was caused by their mistake, and he asked the BRS leaders to help them in every possible way.

