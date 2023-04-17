KTR will bring all Fortune 500 firms to India to create jobs: Malla Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao would bring all Fortune 500 companies to India to create more job opportunities. He was speaking at the Hyderabad Today Conclave (HTC), which concluded on Sunday.

The conclave received an overwhelming response from academicians, speakers from foreign countries, and other participants, with more than 800 people, including principals, students, and teaching staff, in attendance.

The highlight of the event was a fireside chat on the topic ‘Gaps in 21st-century education’ by HTC Co-founder Malka Yasasvi with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy. Reddy advised youth to focus on work, take risks, and move forward, responding patiently to questions posed by Yasasvi. The chat shed light on the challenges that the education sector will face in the future.

“Planning, dedication, and continuous effort can shift negativity to positivity. Health and fitness are very important. Self-control, good habits, and planning to start will help one become a good entrepreneur and avoid wasting time on movies, food, resorts, and outings,” Reddy said.

Addressing the media after the conclave, Yasasvi discussed in detail the challenges of implementing the National Education Policy. A handbook on NEP was also released during the occasion.

