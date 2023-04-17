Home States Telangana

KTR will bring all Fortune 500 firms to India to create jobs: Malla Reddy

The chat shed light on the challenges that the education sector will face in the future.

Published: 17th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao would bring all Fortune 500 companies to India to create more job opportunities. He was speaking at the Hyderabad Today Conclave (HTC), which concluded on Sunday.

The conclave received an overwhelming response from academicians, speakers from foreign countries, and other participants, with more than 800 people, including principals, students, and teaching staff, in attendance.

The highlight of the event was a fireside chat on the topic ‘Gaps in 21st-century education’ by HTC Co-founder Malka Yasasvi with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy. Reddy advised youth to focus on work, take risks, and move forward, responding patiently to questions posed by Yasasvi. The chat shed light on the challenges that the education sector will face in the future.

“Planning, dedication, and continuous effort can shift negativity to positivity. Health and fitness are very important. Self-control, good habits, and planning to start will help one become a good entrepreneur and avoid wasting time on movies, food, resorts, and outings,” Reddy said.

Addressing the media after the conclave, Yasasvi discussed in detail the challenges of implementing the National Education Policy. A handbook on NEP was also released during the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Malla Reddy Fortune 500 companies HTC
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp