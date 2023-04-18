Home States Telangana

Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be implemented soon: KTR

District Collector Anuraag Jayanti accompanied the minister during his visit.

KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that a lion’s share of country’s model villages are in Telangana, MAUD and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the government will soon implement Gruha Lakshmi scheme for the benefit of poor people.

Participating in various development programmes in Sircilla district on Monday, the minister attributed the development across the State to the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses the gathering after
inaugurating the new gram panchayat building at
Rajannapet in Rajanna-Sirclla district on Monday

Rama Rao, who inaugurated the new gram panchayat office constructed with an estimated cost Rs 35 lakh in Rajannapet, he said: “The chief minister is sympathetic towards the poor people and that’s why he is implementing various welfare schemes.”

“As promised, around 3,400 Thandas have been developed into grama panchayats,” he added. He also announced that the government would distribute sewing machines to 90 women beneficiaries within a week.

Referring to the Rythu Bima scheme, he said: “This is a special scheme that is being implemented only in Telangana. Nowhere else in the world.” 

‘The State government is providing financial aid of Rs 5,000 crore to one lakh farmers. The government is also giving pension to beedi workers,” he added. District Collector Anuraag Jayanti accompanied the minister during his visit.

TO VISIT NALGONDA
Nalgonda: MAUD Minister K Rama Rao to visit Nalgonda town on May 2 or 3 to inaugurate various development works. According to officials, the minister will inaugurate the Urban Park in Charlapally, a shelter for the homeless and Subhash Chandra Bose Junction. He will also lay the foundation stone the construction of Kalabharathi and beautification of Udaya Samudram works.

