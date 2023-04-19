Home States Telangana

MLAs-cadre differences  a new headache for BRS

Sources say that second-rung leaders are upset with sitting MLAs and it may cause trouble for the pink party in 40 Assembly segments

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Athmeeya Sammelanams organised by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is causing tension in the pink party in several Assembly constituencies due to differences between sitting MLAs and the cadre. In-charges appointed by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are compiling a report based on feedback from the Sammelanams.

BRS sources say that second-rung leaders are upset with the MLAs with whom they are dissatisfied and have not received financial support. This situation has the potential to cause trouble for the party in almost 40 Assembly segments in Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, and Warangal districts, sources say.

The party in-charges are collecting opinions and are expected to give a report to KCR in the first week of May. The party is concerned about the gap between MLAs and local leaders and is expected to take steps to bridge it.

The party chief is likely to focus on specific segments to resolve the issues between leaders and cadre. Many second-rung leaders are dissatisfied with the MLAs who previously worked in the Congress and the TDP. The party is concerned that if this rift continues, it may face a major setback in the upcoming Assembly polls at the end of the year.

MLAs who joined from other parties after the results in the last Assembly elections are facing difficulties due to group politics at the peak level in the Assembly segments. This has caused a revolt in the constituencies and is a big challenge for the ruling party in the coming days.

The discussion in BRS circles is how the party supremo can control group politics. While some leaders have been silent for some time, second-level leaders are expecting positions in the government as well as financial benefits from the party.

Second-rung leaders not happy with newcomers

