Home States Telangana

Telangana Education Minister holds CET review meeting

The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to students in identifying the location of the test centres and also related arrangements to be made there.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

P Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to take all necessary steps to enable the candidates appearing for various common entrance tests without causing any inconvenience. A review meeting was held for the management of Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) scheduled for May.

The meeting was conducted in the presence of the chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education  (TSCHE) Prof R Limbadri, vice-chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal, vice-chancellors of universities concerned, conveners of common entrance tests and TSCHE officials.

The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to students in identifying the location of the test centres and also related arrangements to be made there.Further, she advised the officials to bring to notice of the students and parents of the need to reach the examination centres in time and also to  follow the instructions given scrupulously on the hall tickets issued to them/Prof Limbadri emphasised on the duties and responsibilities of the conveners and advised them for compliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp