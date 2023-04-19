Telangana Education Minister holds CET review meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to take all necessary steps to enable the candidates appearing for various common entrance tests without causing any inconvenience. A review meeting was held for the management of Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) scheduled for May.

The meeting was conducted in the presence of the chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof R Limbadri, vice-chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal, vice-chancellors of universities concerned, conveners of common entrance tests and TSCHE officials.

The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to students in identifying the location of the test centres and also related arrangements to be made there.Further, she advised the officials to bring to notice of the students and parents of the need to reach the examination centres in time and also to follow the instructions given scrupulously on the hall tickets issued to them/Prof Limbadri emphasised on the duties and responsibilities of the conveners and advised them for compliance.

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to take all necessary steps to enable the candidates appearing for various common entrance tests without causing any inconvenience. A review meeting was held for the management of Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) scheduled for May. The meeting was conducted in the presence of the chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof R Limbadri, vice-chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal, vice-chancellors of universities concerned, conveners of common entrance tests and TSCHE officials. The minister directed the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to students in identifying the location of the test centres and also related arrangements to be made there.Further, she advised the officials to bring to notice of the students and parents of the need to reach the examination centres in time and also to follow the instructions given scrupulously on the hall tickets issued to them/Prof Limbadri emphasised on the duties and responsibilities of the conveners and advised them for compliance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });