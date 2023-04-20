Home States Telangana

Medico from Khammam dies in the Caribbean

Hemanth had returned to his village in January and went back to Caribbean Islands after spending a few days with his family members.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old MBBS second-year student, Hemanth Siva Rama Krishna, passed away after collapsing in his home in the Caribbean Islands early on Tuesday. The Telangana government, with the support of the medical college management in the Caribbean Islands, is trying to bring his body back to India by Saturday.

Hemanth was the son of T Ravikumar, who works as an SI of traffic police in Khammam. He went to the Caribbean Islands in January 2022 to study medicine. The family is a native of Peddatanda on the outskirts of Khammam town. 

Hemanth had returned to his village in January and went back to Caribbean Islands after spending a few days with his family members. Sources said that Hemanth and his friends went to Barbados beach, where they swam in the sea. Later, when they returned home, Hemanth collapsed. His friends took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

