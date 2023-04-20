Home States Telangana

Residents of Khammam district feel the heat 

As temperatures continue to rise, people are becoming ill from the heat, with some experiencing sunstroke. 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Residents of erstwhile Khammam district are suffering from increasingly high temperatures. Officials have warned that temperatures will continue to rise over the coming days. In Bhadrachalam, the mercury on Wednesday reached 43 oC. With this, labourers are keeping away from fieldwork, bringing to a halt chilli and cotton picking work in many areas of both districts. Workers in coal mines are also struggling to cope with the heat.

Naidupet in Dammapeta mandal recorded 43.3 0C, Malkaram village in Dammapeta mandal touched the 42oC mark. In fact, 23 mandals across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts recorded 42oC. As temperatures continue to rise, people are becoming ill from the heat, with some experiencing sunstroke. 

Dr SL Kantha Rao, a physician, has advised elderly people and children to stay indoors. He also recommends drinking coconut water, glucose water, and water from a pot. K Nageswara Rao of Khammam town said, “We are unable to bear the increasing temperatures day by day.”

People are panicking about going outside and worrying about how to manage in May. Dr K Gopinath said, “Sunstroke cases are increasing day by day.” He recommended drinking more water, juices, and coconut water every day. He also advises people not to go outside between 11 am and 4 pm except for emergencies.

