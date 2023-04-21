Accused in Preethi suicide gets bail

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Dr M A Saif Ali, the second-year student of Anaesthesia at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), and an accused in the suicide of his junior Dharawath Preethi, was granted conditional bail by Additional Sessions Judge, Special Session Court of SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Y Sathyendra.

Saif was granted bail under Section 167 of CrPc as he completed 60 days in custody. He applied for bail after spending 55 days in judicial remand in Khammam jail. C Vidya Sagar Reddy, the advocate for Saif, contended that his client was highly educated and he was undergoing depression as he was languishing in jail for a longer period. He appealed to the court to grant Saif bail on the grounds that he became eligible for relief under Section 167 of CrPc as he completed 60 days in jail.

Opposing bail to Dr Saif, Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Mokila Satyanarayana Goud argued that Preethi’s parents were waiting for justice. After hearing the arguments, judge Y Sathyendra observed that since the material part of the investigation was almost completed though Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and post-mortem examination (PME) reports were awaited, it was a fit case to grant a conditional bail to the accused.

The judge ordered Saif to furnish a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties and appear before the investigating officer concerned on every Friday, between 12 pm to 2 pm for a period of 16 weeks or until the filing of the chargesheet. “The accused upon release on bail shall not threaten family members of the deceased or any other witnesses in the case. In case of any violation of conditions, prosecution is at liberty to seek cancellation of bail,” the judge said.

HANAMKONDA: Dr M A Saif Ali, the second-year student of Anaesthesia at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), and an accused in the suicide of his junior Dharawath Preethi, was granted conditional bail by Additional Sessions Judge, Special Session Court of SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Y Sathyendra. Saif was granted bail under Section 167 of CrPc as he completed 60 days in custody. He applied for bail after spending 55 days in judicial remand in Khammam jail. C Vidya Sagar Reddy, the advocate for Saif, contended that his client was highly educated and he was undergoing depression as he was languishing in jail for a longer period. He appealed to the court to grant Saif bail on the grounds that he became eligible for relief under Section 167 of CrPc as he completed 60 days in jail. Opposing bail to Dr Saif, Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Mokila Satyanarayana Goud argued that Preethi’s parents were waiting for justice. After hearing the arguments, judge Y Sathyendra observed that since the material part of the investigation was almost completed though Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and post-mortem examination (PME) reports were awaited, it was a fit case to grant a conditional bail to the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge ordered Saif to furnish a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties and appear before the investigating officer concerned on every Friday, between 12 pm to 2 pm for a period of 16 weeks or until the filing of the chargesheet. “The accused upon release on bail shall not threaten family members of the deceased or any other witnesses in the case. In case of any violation of conditions, prosecution is at liberty to seek cancellation of bail,” the judge said.