BRS MLC all set to join Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BRS MLC from south Telangana is all set to join the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi next month. According to sources, the MLC who was elected from the local authorities constituency, is discussing his shift to the grand old party with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders in the party.

The MLC reportedly met TPCC Joinings Committee chairman K Jana Reddy in the past two days about his shifting loyalty and prospects in the Congress. Congress sources stated that the MLC, who is keen that his son and political successor gets a ticket to contest the coming election, also held discussions with a former minister who wants to contest from the Assembly segment that the MLC’s son is keen on.

Jana Reddy is believed to have met the two leaders and discuss with them the MLC’s shifting to the Congress as well as accommodating the senior leader in the list of Parliament probables or at least in the list of Legislative Council probables if the party comes to power.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy also discussed the issue with the former minister so that the way to the MLC and his son joining the Congress is free from all hurdles.

Sources stated that both leaders have more or less agreed to the deal and the MLC is preparing to join the grand old party in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds in political circles that a former MP and a former minister are also likely to join the Congress soon.

Brighter prospects

■ The MLC reportedly met TPCC Joinings Committee chairman K Jana Reddy and discussed his prospects in the Congress.

■ The MLC is believed to be keen that his son is given a ticket to contest from a certain constituency, to

which the Congress has agreed

HYDERABAD: A BRS MLC from south Telangana is all set to join the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi next month. According to sources, the MLC who was elected from the local authorities constituency, is discussing his shift to the grand old party with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders in the party. The MLC reportedly met TPCC Joinings Committee chairman K Jana Reddy in the past two days about his shifting loyalty and prospects in the Congress. Congress sources stated that the MLC, who is keen that his son and political successor gets a ticket to contest the coming election, also held discussions with a former minister who wants to contest from the Assembly segment that the MLC’s son is keen on. Jana Reddy is believed to have met the two leaders and discuss with them the MLC’s shifting to the Congress as well as accommodating the senior leader in the list of Parliament probables or at least in the list of Legislative Council probables if the party comes to power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy also discussed the issue with the former minister so that the way to the MLC and his son joining the Congress is free from all hurdles. Sources stated that both leaders have more or less agreed to the deal and the MLC is preparing to join the grand old party in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds in political circles that a former MP and a former minister are also likely to join the Congress soon. Brighter prospects ■ The MLC reportedly met TPCC Joinings Committee chairman K Jana Reddy and discussed his prospects in the Congress. ■ The MLC is believed to be keen that his son is given a ticket to contest from a certain constituency, to which the Congress has agreed