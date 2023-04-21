Railway police rescue 22 children from traffickers

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as 22 children who were being trafficked from Srikakulam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha States, were rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Warangal Child Welfare department officials at Warangal Railway Station on Thursday morning. According to available information, the RPF officials, along with the Child Welfare Committee members, on a tip-off, conducted searches in Konark Express and rescued the minor children.

The minors rescued by the Railway Protection Froce in Warangal huddle

together in a compartment in Konark Express

A seven-member gang of child traffickers was shifting the children to Secunderabad and Mumbai to use them as labourers. After receiving information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police swung into action and quickly identified the children at Warangal. The rescued children were shifted to childcare centres for their safety. The police arrested seven traffickers, said GRP officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Warangal District Child Welfare Committee chairperson K Vasudha said that the children were being taken to their family members. Of the 22 children rescued, 13 are below 18 years. “We are making arrangements to restore the children to their parents. Already seven minor children have been restored to their parents. The remaining minors are at a childcare centre. Their parents are on their way to take them home,” Vasudha said.

WARANGAL: As many as 22 children who were being trafficked from Srikakulam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha States, were rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Warangal Child Welfare department officials at Warangal Railway Station on Thursday morning. According to available information, the RPF officials, along with the Child Welfare Committee members, on a tip-off, conducted searches in Konark Express and rescued the minor children. The minors rescued by the Railway Protection Froce in Warangal huddle together in a compartment in Konark Express A seven-member gang of child traffickers was shifting the children to Secunderabad and Mumbai to use them as labourers. After receiving information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police swung into action and quickly identified the children at Warangal. The rescued children were shifted to childcare centres for their safety. The police arrested seven traffickers, said GRP officials. Speaking to TNIE, Warangal District Child Welfare Committee chairperson K Vasudha said that the children were being taken to their family members. Of the 22 children rescued, 13 are below 18 years. “We are making arrangements to restore the children to their parents. Already seven minor children have been restored to their parents. The remaining minors are at a childcare centre. Their parents are on their way to take them home,” Vasudha said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });