18 special trains for Ganga Pushkarams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to clear the rush of passengers during Ganga Pushkaram, South Central Railway will run 18 special trains between Secunderabad - Raxaul, Tirupati - Danapur and Guntur - Banaras.Train No. 07007/07008 Secunderabad - Raxaul - Secunderabad special trains will be operated on April 23, 30 and May and in return on April 25, May 2 and 9.

These special trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad,Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Bhusawal, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarppur and Sitamarhi Jn in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and general second-class coaches. Bookings for the special trains commenced on Friday. It may be recalled that TNIE has earlier reported that there is a huge demand from devotees for Pushkaralu special trains as thousands of them are waiting to book the tickets and plan accordingly.

