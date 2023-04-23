ITDA Utnoor in Telangana promotes handicrafts with a gift

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the modern world burgeons into a technological revolution with the internet as a catalyst, tribals seem to be lagging behind in harnessing the potential of new-age technology. In the era of social media platforms, tribals find it hard to market their products.

In order to help tribal communities reach a larger market and develop economically, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor has launched a heritage tribal handicrafts package under their logo. In this package, customers will find a number of hand-made products prepared by tribals. The package will include items of dokra metalcraft, Gondi paintings, pure forest honey, ready-to-eat millets, mahua laddus and others.

Speaking to Express, B.Nagabhushan, Jobs District Manager of ITDA Utnoor said, “ We are going to launch the handicrafts gift pack under our logo to spread the word about these crafts and reach a larger number of people.”

naturally sourced honey and other

handicraft and tribal items

Dokra metalcraft is an ancient art of making metal items using the lost-wax casting technique which does not leave any visible joints in the art piece. It is practised by Ojha craft smiths of Jharkhand and Odisha. The work consists of peacocks, elephants, deer, horses and other items made of brass or bronze. The craft is highly labour-intensive with each item taking a long time to be made.

ITDA Project officer and Nirmal district collector K.Varun Reddy said, “The aim is economical development of tribes by providing a platform to them for marketising their products.

The handicraft items and the number of items in a package will be as per the choice of the customers. We are also planning to promote the package in seminars and other important meetings.

We can also take it to G 20 Summit for global marketing. If we get an opportunity to promote it at G 20, then it will be a great achievement.”

