KTR to attend World AI Show in Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the 41st global edition of the World AI Show - MENA to be organised in Dubai from June 7. The minister has been invited by global business events and consulting firm, Trescon to attend the two-day event to be hosted at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers as a guest of honour.

In the invite sent to the Rama Rao, Trescon founder-chairman Mohammed Saleem said: “Your participation will add tremendous value to this global initiative and will help in highlighting the technological developments and advancements made within Telangana under your able leadership and guidance.”

The upcoming edition of World AI Show in Dubai “aims to bring together global use cases and success stories from the early adopters of AI” while providing a hands-on learning experience to the technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like governments, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, real estate, utilities and transportation just to name a few.

The event’s overall objective is to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai.

During the World AI Show, the second annual World AI Awards ceremony will be held to honour the utmost echelons of the future-technology implementers and flag-bearers who have played a critical role in the success of tech adoption within the MENA region.

Mohammed Saleem said that the Minister’s presence at the World AI Awards ceremony will also inspire the Telugu tech community leaders and members, many of whom are already attending from across the Middle East and African region.

