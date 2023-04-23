Home States Telangana

Physically challenged woman in Telangana cheated of Rs 35 lakh by partner

On behalf of the victim, Disable Rights Welfare Committee president Lankadasari Srinivas lodged a complaint with the SP.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A woman cheated a physically challenged woman of Rs 35 lakh in Valgonda village in Mallapur mandal in the district. According to a complaint lodged by her with the district SP, she has been in a same-sex relationship with her neighbour, who taking advantage of it, took money from her over a period of the last eight years. The victim has been running a kirana shop after her parents’ death.

Meanwhile, the victim’s neighbour married a police constable which came in the way of the physically challenged woman from continuing her relationship with her. Then she began increasing pressure on her to return the money which she gave her. When the pressure became too much, the victim’s neighbour hired six hoodlums and made them attack her which she sustained injuries.

She is now under treatment at Jagtial Government Hospital.  On behalf of the victim, Disable Rights Welfare Committee president Lankadasari Srinivas lodged a complaint with the SP. He sought justice for the physically challenged woman.

