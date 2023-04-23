Teary-eyed Revanth says no compromise on fight against KCR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that he will not compromise with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao under any circumstances.

Stung by BJP legislator Eatala Rajender’s allegation that he had taken Rs 25 crore from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure the victory of the BRS candidate in the Munugode by-election last year, the TPCC president, fighting back tears, said that he would continue to fight against the chief minister even if it meant spending all his wealth.

He was speaking outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple after taking an oath claiming that he or his party had not taken Rs 25 crore from BRS as alleged by BJP MLA Eatela Rajender. He dared Rajender to come to the temple at the same time he was arriving there and take oath on the presiding deity that his allegations were true. But Eatala did not turn up.

Revanth said: “You will understand the pain, if you have languished in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally Central Jail being booked in about 130 cases. You will understand the pain if you go to your daughter’s marriage from central jail for exposing them. Then only you will understand how painful it had been for me to take your allegation that I let myself be sold out.

For a moment, think of which dissenting voice you are trying to stifle. I would not have responded if the allegations were made by some other BJP leaders, but coming as they did from you, I am responding because you claim to be fighting against KCR. Is this the value you will give to the people who fight against KCR at the cost of their lives?” Revanth asked. He said he was lodged in a ‘detention cell’ for exposing the KTR farmhouse at Janwada. “KCR tried to break my self-confidence. But, I stood firm though I spent sleepless nights in the detention cell for 16 days.”

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that he will not compromise with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao under any circumstances. Stung by BJP legislator Eatala Rajender’s allegation that he had taken Rs 25 crore from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure the victory of the BRS candidate in the Munugode by-election last year, the TPCC president, fighting back tears, said that he would continue to fight against the chief minister even if it meant spending all his wealth. He was speaking outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple after taking an oath claiming that he or his party had not taken Rs 25 crore from BRS as alleged by BJP MLA Eatela Rajender. He dared Rajender to come to the temple at the same time he was arriving there and take oath on the presiding deity that his allegations were true. But Eatala did not turn up.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Revanth said: “You will understand the pain, if you have languished in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally Central Jail being booked in about 130 cases. You will understand the pain if you go to your daughter’s marriage from central jail for exposing them. Then only you will understand how painful it had been for me to take your allegation that I let myself be sold out. For a moment, think of which dissenting voice you are trying to stifle. I would not have responded if the allegations were made by some other BJP leaders, but coming as they did from you, I am responding because you claim to be fighting against KCR. Is this the value you will give to the people who fight against KCR at the cost of their lives?” Revanth asked. He said he was lodged in a ‘detention cell’ for exposing the KTR farmhouse at Janwada. “KCR tried to break my self-confidence. But, I stood firm though I spent sleepless nights in the detention cell for 16 days.”