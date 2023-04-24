Revanth frustrated by inevitability of BRS-Cong alliance, says Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imploring TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to publicly say that he will find another alternative political forum if Congress strikes an alliance with the BRS, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday asked the former whether he would join hands with the saffron party to fight against the “arrogant, corrupt and autocratic” rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender said that Revanth shedding tears at the Bhagyalakshmi temple as he was clearly seeing all his dreams being shattered by the BRS-Congress alliance. A warrior will only win or lose, but never cry as he (Revanth) did, the BJP leader said. Reiterating that he has not mentioned Revanth’s name while alleging that BRS had given Rs 25 crore to Congress during the Munugode bypoll, Rajender said that he is now forced to respond after the former used objectionable language against him on Saturday.

“You went to jail in the vote-for-note case. There is no comparison between your history and ours. In my 20 years of politics, I have never filed an RTI query against some real estate company, held a dharna at a construction site or given a media statement from there. But you set up an office and filed thousands of such RTI applications. I don’t care what you did with them later. Society will have a clear understanding of whatever is happening,” Rajender remarked.

Supporting his claim that BRS and Congress were two sides of the same coin, Rajender cited the disclosures of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former minister Jana Reddy, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, A Maheshwar Reddy, former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, among others.

Coverts in Congress

“Didn’t you openly say that there were coverts in Congress? How did all the Congress MLCs join BRS after the 2014 elections, and how did 19 Congress MLAs join BRS after the 2018 elections? Is it not true that BRS and Congress have been protesting together inside and outside the Parliament? Did Kharge not speak with Keshava Rao for hours? What kind of immoral politics are these? Are you going to join hands with BRS which decimated the Congress in Telangana,” he asked Revanth.

Talking about giving proof of money transactions between Congress and BRS, Rajender asked how such things could be proved. “It is a fact that KCR sent money to defeat his own MLAs in 12 Assembly constituencies in the 2018 elections, which included Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Yella Reddy and Ramagundam among others. But how can we prove such transactions,” he wondered, while also alleging that the police were bringing money for distribution in their official vehicles during elections and that he himself had seen a polling official bring Rs 2 crore in his vehicle during the Huzurabad byelection.

He also said that Revanth was caught in the vote-for-note case only because the chief minister had planned it perfectly and that it couldn’t be done in most of illegal financial transactions. On the objectionable language used by Revanth against him, Rajender felt that parties needed to talk politics, and said that by shedding crocodile tears and foul-mouthing, it is not possible to escape from reality.

Alleging that Revanth’s ‘psycho fans’ have been abusing him on phone, Rajender warned that he too has thousands of followers, but they wouldn’t behave that way. He asked Revanth to stop his blackmail politics. “You have not even once fought on people’s issues. Have you at least spoken once against the Delhi liquor scam,” he asked Revanth.

HYDERABAD: Imploring TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to publicly say that he will find another alternative political forum if Congress strikes an alliance with the BRS, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday asked the former whether he would join hands with the saffron party to fight against the “arrogant, corrupt and autocratic” rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender said that Revanth shedding tears at the Bhagyalakshmi temple as he was clearly seeing all his dreams being shattered by the BRS-Congress alliance. A warrior will only win or lose, but never cry as he (Revanth) did, the BJP leader said. Reiterating that he has not mentioned Revanth’s name while alleging that BRS had given Rs 25 crore to Congress during the Munugode bypoll, Rajender said that he is now forced to respond after the former used objectionable language against him on Saturday. “You went to jail in the vote-for-note case. There is no comparison between your history and ours. In my 20 years of politics, I have never filed an RTI query against some real estate company, held a dharna at a construction site or given a media statement from there. But you set up an office and filed thousands of such RTI applications. I don’t care what you did with them later. Society will have a clear understanding of whatever is happening,” Rajender remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Supporting his claim that BRS and Congress were two sides of the same coin, Rajender cited the disclosures of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former minister Jana Reddy, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, A Maheshwar Reddy, former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, among others. Coverts in Congress “Didn’t you openly say that there were coverts in Congress? How did all the Congress MLCs join BRS after the 2014 elections, and how did 19 Congress MLAs join BRS after the 2018 elections? Is it not true that BRS and Congress have been protesting together inside and outside the Parliament? Did Kharge not speak with Keshava Rao for hours? What kind of immoral politics are these? Are you going to join hands with BRS which decimated the Congress in Telangana,” he asked Revanth. Talking about giving proof of money transactions between Congress and BRS, Rajender asked how such things could be proved. “It is a fact that KCR sent money to defeat his own MLAs in 12 Assembly constituencies in the 2018 elections, which included Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Yella Reddy and Ramagundam among others. But how can we prove such transactions,” he wondered, while also alleging that the police were bringing money for distribution in their official vehicles during elections and that he himself had seen a polling official bring Rs 2 crore in his vehicle during the Huzurabad byelection. He also said that Revanth was caught in the vote-for-note case only because the chief minister had planned it perfectly and that it couldn’t be done in most of illegal financial transactions. On the objectionable language used by Revanth against him, Rajender felt that parties needed to talk politics, and said that by shedding crocodile tears and foul-mouthing, it is not possible to escape from reality. Alleging that Revanth’s ‘psycho fans’ have been abusing him on phone, Rajender warned that he too has thousands of followers, but they wouldn’t behave that way. He asked Revanth to stop his blackmail politics. “You have not even once fought on people’s issues. Have you at least spoken once against the Delhi liquor scam,” he asked Revanth.