Quota based on ‘Muslim caste’, not religion: Owaisi

"Why is the BJP against the Pasmanda Muslims? Why do BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi hate Muslims so much", asks Owaisi.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise of scrapping Muslim reservations, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the BC-E category quota provided in Telangana are based on the “caste among Muslims”. 

“It is purely on the caste basis and certainly not in religious basis,” he said. Speaking to the media, the Hyderabad MP said: “Amit Shah spoke about BJP giving reservations to SC, ST and OBCs. If it is the case, why the upper caste people are the majority in Modi’s Cabinet.”

Explaining the implementation of Muslim reservations, Owaisi said that the government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh pursued reports of PS Krishnan and the OBC Commission to implement four per cent reservation to “caste Muslims” and the same being implemented after a stay granted by the Supreme Court.

“Why is the BJP against the Pasmanda Muslims? Why do BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi hate Muslims so much. Why are they against them becoming teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, MROs, and RDOs through the Public Service Commission,” he wanted to know. 

