Telangana will become EV manufacturing hub, says KTR

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed confidence that Telangana will become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing in the near future.

He said that the Telangana Mobility Valley Policy was brought in, last February. In this, the related units for the manufacture of electric vehicles are going to be set up in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district, Divitipally of Mahabubnagar district, and selected areas of Vikarabad district.

The minister was speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing unit at Mahindra and Mahindra Industries in Zaheerabad. On the occasion, the minister also drove an electric vehicle manufactured by the company.

Later the minister said that the management of Mahindra and Mahindra has established the electric vehicle manufacturing unit with an investment of `1000 crore and it will expand further in the future.

He said that there will be a good demand for the Zorro Grand vehicle manufactured here. He said that due to the establishment and expansion of industries, employment opportunities will also be available to the local youth. He said in the last eight years, more than 23,000 industries have been established with an investment of Rs.3.30 lakh crores. He said that 20 lakh people will get job opportunities through the establishment of these industries.

Even in NIMZ in Zaheerabad, they want to ensure that local people especially Telangana would get jobs in the industries to be set up by Mahendra and Mahendra.

The Minister said that if the industries needed any trained people, the government would arrange for

training in Zaheerabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought the TS-iPass Act to create a suitable environment for the establishment of industries and to get all necessary permits for setting up industries in just 15 days.

He said that if clearances are not received within 15 days, then on the 16th day, they are deemed to have been issued. He said that for the industry to grow, there should be a stable government. This ideal situation is now prevailing in Telangana.

He said that the future belongs to electric vehicles. The governments are giving priority to making vehicles that do not cause pollution and added that RTC is also buying electric buses. Besides manufacturing vehicles, there are good opportunities for setting up ancillary industries that manufacture batteries, chips and so on, he said. District Collector Dr. A Sharath, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, and MLA P Manik Rao were present on the occasion.

