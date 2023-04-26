Bandi vows ‘golden’ Pochamma temple in new Secretariat complex

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday that if voted to power in the State, the BJP government will build a ‘golden’ Nalla Pochamma temple in the new Secretariat complex. Addressing the “Nirudyoga March” held in Mahabubnagar town, Sanjay has said that BJP was not going to tolerate the State government’s decision to allot just 2.5 guntas of land for the reconstruction of Nalla Pochamma temple while it allotted five guntas for the reconstruction of a mosque.

“The moment the chief minister demolished the Nalla Pochamma temple his downfall had begun. For Hindus, who constitute 80% of the population, only 2.5 guntas has been alotted, and five guntas has been given to Muslims who constitute just 12%,” he said.

He also promised to remodel the Secretariat to reflect the culture of Telangana and India. Slamming BRS working president KT Rama Rao for using ‘reckless language’ during the ‘BRS Pratinidhi Sabha’ held in Siricilla while talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay said that the youth of Telangana will teach him a befitting lesson if he doesn’t change his language of a feudal lord.

Referring to TSPSC scam, the BJP leader asked: “Why were more than 50 persons arrested, if only two persons leaked the TSPSC question papers as claimed by KTR.”Calling KCR the ‘Gangster of Gangsters’ who he felt was more dangerous than the slain UP gangster Atiq Ahmad, Sanjay said that the chief minister, who got gangster Nayeem killed, was using Dharani and the police against the people of Telangana.

