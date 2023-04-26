Home States Telangana

FGG seeks removal of DPH for ‘insulting’ vaccination programme

In the past, the DPH also stated that as he belongs to the Bhadrachalam area, he had grown up under the influence of Naxalites holding gun and mistakenly took a stethoscope.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19.

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing controversial statements of Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday requested Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to shift him from the post. In a letter to the chief secretary, the FGG said that the DPH is giving statements violating the code of conduct of a government servant.

At an event organised to celebrate Christmas, he stated that Covid-19 is controlled in the State because of the grace of God and not because of the mass vaccination programme of the government. “It is nothing but insulting the massive vaccination programme taken up by the government,” Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of FGG said in the letter.

In the past, the DPH also stated that as he belongs to the Bhadrachalam area, he had grown up under the influence of Naxalites holding gun and mistakenly took a stethoscope. “If I were to hold gun, I would have been killed by this time,” the latter quoted the DPH as saying on February 12.

The third statement referred by FGG was the one made on April 17 during an Iftar party, after offering Namaz along with Muslims, where the DPH said that his grandfather once took him, after he was injured, to a masjid, where a moulana tied him a ‘tayath’. He claimed that the wound healed and he recovered within a few days and today he is in the post of director because of divine power, the letter said.

“Rao is holding the post of DPH, but his statements send wrong signals about medical and health activities of the government. If he has no faith in modern medicine, he is unfit to hold the post of director, “ the letter said.“There are a lot of stories making rounds that he is likely to enter politics and all his controversial statements and acts are meant to be in the limelight even if they are in bad taste,” it further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccination programme FGG DPH
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp