Unseasonal rains bring more misery for farmers of Telangana

In Suryapet, District Collector S Venkat Rao on Tuesday reviewed crop damage caused by hailstorms in the last two days.

Published: 26th April 2023

Paddy stalks strewn for drying, lie damaged at a paddy purchase center in Srikonda mandal of Nizamabad district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/SURYAPET/ADILABAD: Heavy rains and hailstorms continued to wreak havoc, damaging standing crops on thousands of acres across Nizamabad, Suryapet and Adilabad districts on Tuesday.

In the last two days, rains lashed all 29 mandals of Nizamabad district, where paddy brought to the procurement centres was soaked in rainwater leaving the farmers in distress. Till Monday, standing crops on 3,500 acres were damaged in the district. In Suryapet district,  horticulture crops grown on 5,000 acres and paddy cultivated on over 25,000 acres were damaged.

The Nizamabad district has recorded an average rainfall of 9.6 mm with Indalwai mandal receiving the highest rain of 36.8 mm followed by Bheemgal at 27.9 mm, Kammarpally at 21.8 mm, Morthad at 31 mm and Jakranpally at 25.9 mm. At several places, paddy kept on roadsides for drying was washed away.

Speaking to TNIE, District Manager of Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) Sama Jaganmohan Rao said that around 30,000 metric tonnes of paddy were affected by rains. Assuring that the damaged paddy stocks would be purchased by the corporation after obtaining permission from the higher officials, he said they have already submitted a report to the government in this regard.

He also said that there are sufficient number of tarpaulins to protect paddy from rain at PPCs. But, due to heavy winds they proved ineffective, he added. According to Nizamabad District Agricultural Officer (DAO) Thirupala Prasad, till Monday standing crops on 3,500 acres were damaged in the district. Officials have undertaken the assessment of crop damage caused by rain in the last 24 hours.

Suryapet Collector S Venkat Rao inspects damaged crops at Thungathurty mandal

No major crop loss in Kamareddy district

Meanwhile, Kamareddy DAO G Veera Swami said that there was no major crop loss in the district.
Several farmers belonging to Dichpally, Dharpally, Jakranpally and Srikonda mandals are distraught by damage to their crops and paddy stocks. According to them, incessant rains for one week from morning to evening played havoc with their crops.

Stating that the discolouration of paddy is being used as an excuse by millers to reduce the value of their products, some farmers have urged Nizamabad Rural  MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan to come to their rescue. A delegation of the district Kisan Morcha has, meanwhile, submitted a memorandum to officials to purchase paddy without taking into account wastage.

In Suryapet, District Collector S Venkat Rao on Tuesday reviewed crop damage caused by hailstorms in the last two days. During the inspection, the officials found that most farmers in a majority of villages under Atmakuru, Suryapet, Tungathurthy, Chivvemla, Anantagiri, Nagaram, Jajireddygudem and Nootanakal mandals, two villages in Mattampally mandal and three villages in Mellachervu mandals suffered paddy crop damage. Officials estimated that horticulture crops grown on 5,000 acres of land and paddy crops on 25,000 acres were damaged.  

Bulls killed as lightning strikes in Adilabad  

In erstwhile Adilabad district too, rains and hailstorms continued to damage crops. Several villages in Tamsi, Talamdugu, Echoda, Narnoor, Indervelli and mudhole mandals witnessed heavy rains. A bull died as lightning struck in Sunkidi village on Tuesday. While the rains brought some relief from scorching heat, the Met department issued orange alert in Adilabad, Kumurambheem, Nirmal and Mancherial districts.

Crops in over 33K acres damaged

Till Monday, standing crops on 3,500 acres were damaged in Nizamabad district. In Suryapet district,  horticulture crops grown on 5,000 acres and paddy cultivated on over 25,000 acres were damaged.

