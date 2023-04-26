Wife of slain IAS officer shocked at release of ex-MP in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing outrage over the Bihar government’s decision to set free former MP Anand Mohan who is serving life sentence in the killing of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, the slain bureaucrat’s wife Uma on Tuesday said political considerations should not drive such decisions and that criminals should not be encouraged in politics.

G Uma Krishnaiah said her husband, a native of Mahbubnagar, was lynched in Bihar in 1994 for no fault of his.“This is a very wrong decision by the (Bihar) Chief Minister. Good people should be taken to fight elections, only then good government will be formed. If criminals are taken, everybody will protest,” she said.“We feel sad. Such a good officer was killed. There was no reason for killing him,” Uma Krishnaiah, who lives in the city, told reporters.

The culprits should be in jail for life, she said. Asked about her future course of action in the matter, she said she alone cannot take a decision and that her husband’s 1985 batch IAS officers are in touch with her.

Recalling the struggle following the demise of her husband 29 years ago, she said no other family should face such a situation. Her two daughters were aged 6 and 5 at the time of her husband’s death and that she took up a job to take care of the family, she said.

Meanwhile, Telangana BSP president RS Praveen Kumar said Anand Mohan should be kept in jail for life.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in the killing of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, is to be set free along with 26 others who have been lodged in different prisons of the State for more than 14 years. A notification to the effect was issued late on Monday by the Bihar government.

The Telangana-born Dalit IAS officer, who was then the district magistrate of Gopalganj in Bihar, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994, while his vehicle was passing through Muzaffarpur district. Anand Mohan was present on the spot at the time of the killing.

