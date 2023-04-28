KCR cautions MLAs, says BRS is Dalit Bandhu, not corrupt bandhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that he had information about quite a few MLAs indulging in corruption, especially in the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday reportedly warned that he would take stern action against such people, including removing them from the party.

Speaking to party delegates at the BRS foundation day programme organised at the Telangana Bhavan, KCR is learnt to have said that he has reported that some MLAs were taking up to Rs 3 lakh from the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Dalit Bandhu is a prestigious scheme of the State government and there should be no room for corruption in its implementation, the Chief Minister is learning to have said in the in-camera meeting. Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the State government gives Rs 10 lakh one-time grant for SCs to start their own business.

KCR, according to sources, said that politicians may face some enticements in public life but those in public life should not fall prey to them. Thursday’s general body meeting mainly focused on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.KCR reportedly said that the election schedule may be announced between September and December, and directed the party leaders to mingle with the people.

Noting the differences among some leaders, he directed them to work in tandem keeping the interests of the party in mind. Warning leaders vying for Assembly seats that they should not criticise each other, he declared that he would finalise the tickets.

These remarks indicate that the party supremo may drop a small number of sitting MLAs whose performance was not so good. BR's secretary-general and MP K Keshava Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other senior leaders were present in the meeting. A total of 279 representatives including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP, DCCB, DCMS chairpersons, BRS State Executive Committee members and district party presidents attended the meeting.

Focus on Assembly polls

BRS should win more than 100 seats in the next election.

BRS should continue its movement to bring in a qualitative change in the country.

Party leaders should submit details of government lands lying idle in villages so that it is immediately distributed to the poor to construct houses.

Two leaders should take responsibility for each Assembly constituency.

Need to connect with people through programmes like Palle Nidra.

Steps to be taken to reduce discontent among the cadre.

Party leaders should highlight government schemes, interact with the public and mingle with people regularly.

Coming to power again in Telangana is not a big task, the priority is to improve the party tally from 2018.

TV ads and film production will also be taken up by the party in future to bring the BRS to the masses.

If necessary, the party will also start a TV channel.

