Telangana: Jagga Reddy on his way out of Congress?

HYDERABAD: The beleaguered Congress, which has already lost Opposition status in the Assembly due to a series of defections, may face another blow as a senior leader is likely to leave the grand old party. Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, dropped broad hints to this effect in not one but three press statements he issued in the past two days, even while explaining the reasons behind his continuation in the party. He also spoke about the lack of coordination in the Congress.

“In 2017, I held a public meeting by inviting Rahul Gandhi, spending money from my own pocket. But where is the recognition for my efforts? During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra too, I spent money and made elaborate arrangements to give him a grand welcome. However, the party doesn’t know how to use people like us,” he said in a statement.

Expressing his displeasure with the State Congress leadership, but without mentioning the name of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he also said that there was “no friendly politics” in the Gandhi Bhavan anymore.

It may be mentioned here that Jagga Reddy preferred not to invite Revanth to an Iftar party he hosted recently though AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other senior leaders attended it. Meanwhile, attempts by TNIE to reach Jagga Reddy for comments proved futile as his mobile phones were switched off.

