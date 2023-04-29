Home States Telangana

10-year-old girl falls into open manhole in Secunderabad, dies

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the accident spot and said that stringent action will be initiated against the erring officials.  

Published: 29th April 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Open drain

The open drain at Kalasiguda in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sheer negligence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities has claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl at Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday morning after she fell into an open stormwater drain (nala).

Mounika

Amid heavy rains, Mounika, studying in fourth standard, reportedly stepped outside to buy a milk sachet in the morning at around 7:30 AM. She slipped in the open drain and was washed into a major nala at Parklane. Later, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team recovered the body and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital.

A case has also been registered with the Mahankali Police Station limits. 

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the accident spot and said that stringent action will be initiated against the erring officials.

