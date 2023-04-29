10-year-old girl falls into open manhole in Secunderabad, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sheer negligence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities has claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl at Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday morning after she fell into an open stormwater drain (nala).

Mounika

Amid heavy rains, Mounika, studying in fourth standard, reportedly stepped outside to buy a milk sachet in the morning at around 7:30 AM. She slipped in the open drain and was washed into a major nala at Parklane. Later, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team recovered the body and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital.

A case has also been registered with the Mahankali Police Station limits.

The loss of a young life in the tragic Kalasiguda Nala incident is very unfortunate. visited the family of the deceased girl and announced an ex gratia of Rs.2 lakh. I have directed officials to investigate and take action against those responsible for this tragedy & submit an… pic.twitter.com/IGP48zh8eC

— Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 29, 2023

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the accident spot and said that stringent action will be initiated against the erring officials.

