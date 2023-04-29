Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court rejects Avinash’s anticipatory bail plea

Following this, Niranjan Reddy urged the court to direct the authorities not to take any coercive steps against his client in the meantime.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case at this point of time. However, the court said in case of any emergency, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, representing Avinash Reddy, may bring it before the vacation bench or Chief Justice. 

Following this, Niranjan Reddy urged the court to direct the authorities not to take any coercive steps against his client in the meantime. However, the court made it clear that in view of the Supreme Court directions, it cannot grant such relief at this stage.

Niranjan Reddy urged the Chief Justice to issue instructions in Avinash Reddy’s bail motion at the earliest. After hearing him, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan expressed dismay, noting that it was not suitable to push the court to address the case right now. 

“Don’t put pressure on the court; we can’t easily grant decisions right now; what’s wrong, the SC also voiced its dismay on the problem,” the CJ observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anticipatory bail Avinash Reddy murder case Vivekananda Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp