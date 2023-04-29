Telangana High Court rejects Avinash’s anticipatory bail plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case at this point of time. However, the court said in case of any emergency, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, representing Avinash Reddy, may bring it before the vacation bench or Chief Justice.

Following this, Niranjan Reddy urged the court to direct the authorities not to take any coercive steps against his client in the meantime. However, the court made it clear that in view of the Supreme Court directions, it cannot grant such relief at this stage.

Niranjan Reddy urged the Chief Justice to issue instructions in Avinash Reddy’s bail motion at the earliest. After hearing him, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan expressed dismay, noting that it was not suitable to push the court to address the case right now.

“Don’t put pressure on the court; we can’t easily grant decisions right now; what’s wrong, the SC also voiced its dismay on the problem,” the CJ observed.

