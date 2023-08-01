INTERVIEW | BRS hat-trick a certainty: Harish

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

Tell us about your association with Siddipet from where you won with an unprecedented majority

I was born in Siddipet and studied there up to the third standard in Telugu medium. I was a pucca Telugu medium student. That is my mother’s place. Later, I went to my father’s place, Karimnagar and from there, came to Hyderabad to study at a polytechnic college. At that time, our present Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao garu was the MLA from Siddipet. He was in his second term and used to stay in Erramanzil Colony. He asked me why don’t I stay with him instead of at the hostel. His children, Kavitha, KTR, and I studied together.

The CM used to stay mostly in his constituency for 20-25 days. In his absence and presence, I used to receive his visitors and look after their grievances. I worked in Siddipet too and gradually, entered politics. We came directly into politics in 2001. But before that, during the 1999 elections, the CM spent only a few hours in his constituency from the time of nomination to counting.

The whole electioneering was done by me even though I was not directly involved in politics. I was very young. I was not even married at that time. I was the authorised person to collect the certificate following the counting of votes. I took the certificate and came to Hyderabad late at night.

You joined the government and became a minister during the UPA era?

That was the Telangana movement time. Our purpose was to take care of the party cadre, not enjoy power or anything like that or become part of the government. Our sole aim was to achieve a separate State of Telangana. CM garu was working in Delhi to mobilise support for the cause. I used to coordinate with the cadre.

We didn’t focus on governance and my portfolio too was a lighter one. I learnt a minimum understanding of governance during my first stint as minister. After that, I worked as an opposition MLA for eight-and-a-half years. It was a good time in my career. It helped me grow and mature as a leader under our leader’s guidance. I was a member of a number of committees. For instance, the GO 610 committee deals with every department. I used to take the lead in its meetings.

I used to receive representations from various organisations and hold talks with them for hours. I was on two or three House committees. We used to prepare notes for the Budget session. Our advantage was that due to the Telangana movement, our own employees from this region used to give us details and support us with notes because of working in the movement.

After the formation of Telangana, you held crucial portfolios. What was your toughest challenge?

Our Chief Minister thinks big. He wants to achieve. It is very difficult to live up to his expectations. That was the challenge. Take a project like Kaleshwaram. A project doesn’t mean just construction but involves a number of challenges such as getting clearances from the Central Water Commission, environment and forest departments both in the State and Centre, designing, planning and land acquisition.

Besides, we have to take care of labour and contract management. Unexpected things too come up. For instance, during the underground tunnel work in Kaleshwaram, a hole developed at the top because of seepage of water. It is a new technology. We had to grapple with it. In peak summer, concrete used to harden by the time it was taken from the shore to the barrage construction site in the Godavari. We had a concrete mixing plant at the shore.

We had to set up an ice factory and mix 50 per cent ice with concrete. There were several such challenges. Workers, who came from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, used to go away. We used to instal refrigerators, coolers and supply buttermilk and other essential things for them. The biggest challenge was to meet the CM’s expectations. He used to review every 15 days or a month and review the progress.

In Andhra, Polavaram is taking a long time for various reasons. Did you encounter problems with other States?

I went to Maharashtra not less than 25-30 times. We used to visit Nagpur and Mumbai. We would meet the Water Resources Minister, Environment and Forest Minister. We had some problems with the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was against the project and even got arrested when he was in the opposition. We took help from the then Governor Vidyasagar Rao garu. It is difficult even to get an appointment in the other States.

We completed Kaleshwaram in three-and-a-half years. Polavaram involves building a big barrage whereas Kaleshwaram is a multi-stage lift irrigation project. In this, we had inter-state problems, securing clearances etc. In addition, the Godavari has six-seven months of heavy flow. So, our working period is only five-six months. Power was also a constraint. We now have almost six 400 kv substations.

The main criticism against Kaleshwaram is that its maintenance is too costly. How do you respond to that?

Absolutely. I agree. But we must consider our State’s needs. Are farmers’ lives important or the cost of maintenance? On the one hand, farmers were committing suicide. What does a farmer want? Water. Geographically, how is our territory? Water flows at 80 metres in height and our State is at 200- 600 metres. What option do we have except lifting water? None. Hyderabad is around 580 metres and Konda Pochamma is at 617 metres.

Without water, there is no industry… there is no life! Politically, the opposition can criticise. But we need to understand the direct and indirect benefits of the project. Because of water, suicides have stopped. The State government purchases paddy worth Rs 26,000 crore per year from farmers. This is just government procurement. Besides, this, there is self-consumption, farmers sell directly to millers as well. A lot of employment and economic activity is generated in the process of plantation, paddy cutting, transport, milling, and storage. Multifold employment is generated and money circulates.

The State GDP has increased from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore. Why? One of the main reasons is the increase in farmers’ income. A majority of the population is still dependent on agriculture. The government gets VAT on fuel used, market cess on paddy etc. Farmers use the money in different ways. The rural economy has strengthened. For example in Siddipet, we never used to have water. One would go to Dubai, work for a few years and return with some money. But he would invest Rs 6 lakh on borewells alone. Even if you could drill up to 400 ft, it was hard to find water. Finally, crops would fail and the poor man had to return to Dubai.

Now, you don’t see a borewell or drilling machines in rural Telangana. Earlier, one had to queue up and entice the person concerned to get a borewell dug. That borewell business has disappeared. How much money have people saved? No one will you tell this. Hyderabad used to have a big water problem. Khairatabad junction used to be congested.

In the last nine years, did any opposition, be it Congress, BJP or MIM ever raise the issue of water or power in the Assembly? Prior to this, for any Budget session, the first day would be devoted to power and drinking water issues. When we were in opposition, it was routine to take out a march to the Assembly. Headlines would scream, ‘Power cuts rock Assembly’. Any opposition will want to take advantage if there is a public issue. If they did not raise means there is no issue. Is this not a symbol of victory?



In the combined State, we used to have a summer action plan of Rs 1,000 crore for hiring of borewells, transportation of water through tankers, repairs for handpumps etc. Even then, it was ineffective. People would get water only once in two-three days. Because of Kaleshwaram, reservoirs, Mission Bhagiratha etc, we never had the need for a summer action plan. Nobody talks about it. In Hyderabad, despite spending Rs 1,000 crore, people would get water on alternate days. Today, we are not spending a single rupee.

We take water from the Mallannasagar project in Siddipet. Earlier, we used to get water once every five or four days. People would even hesitate to give their daughter in marriage to a resident of Siddipet because of difficulties in procuring water. And industry, nobody was willing to come to Siddipet. Now, Coca-Cola is setting up an industry in Siddipet. How can I attract the company to Siddipet if we don’t have all these projects? They asked for a connection from Kondapochamma.

They are a Rs 2,000 crore plant. How much of activity and income and jobs? Land values will go up. The entire scenario changes. How do you calculate all this? If anyone says Kaleshwaram is unviable, he has no brains. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu himself said that earlier if one sold one acre in Andhra, he could buy 10 acres in Telangana and now, if one sold one acre in Telangana, he could buy 100 acres in Andhra. Why? Here, the people have assured water, power and MSP. Farmers can grow two crops, they get a guaranteed rate and Rs 10,000 under Rythu Bandhu.

Projects on the river Krishna have been pending, says Congress

Pending in their period not in ours. In the case of the Kalvakurthy project, we slept at the pump house on the floor, worked day and night and finished it. The then irrigated area was less than 10,000 acres, today it is 3.5 lakh acres. Nettampadu used to irrigate 40,000 acres, we are irrigating two lakh acres. Bhima and Koyal Sagar have been completed.

When Naidu and YSR were in power, they used to erect plaques but never tried to complete projects. The motor capacity in Palamuru is even bigger than in Kaleshwaram. When there is water in Krishna, we can switch on the pump. Water will come. The Congress went to the green tribunal, courts, complained to financial institutions and tried to stop funding. I recall one experience here.

Once, we had to submit a report to the Centre on the environmental and social impact study and an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, the court could issue a stay. I housed all the DFOs at the Green Park. We worked 18 hours a day for three days. Finally, when we got the clearance, we felicitated the entire forest department.

Coming to politics, what is your view of the Congress surge in the State?

Let me clarify. BJP is like the foam of boiling milk. It has no leaders or cadre. They won in some special circumstances. But they overestimated themselves. After a stage, the reality has sunk in. After Karnataka elections, Congress appeared better than the BJP. But, the same thing that happened with BJP will happen to Congress.

Who is joining Congress? Whoever was shown the door by the BRS. If they were good in the field, we could have retained them. There will be aspirations definitely. We will pick the best. We have suspended Jupally (Krishna Rao) and (Ponguleti) Srinivasa Reddy. The latter was set aside for four years. It is not correct to say that Congress has gained. Can you show me one seat in Hyderabad, where the Congress is at least in contention? Where has it gained? How can they come to power? In 2014, they won only one seat in Hyderabad, and in 2018 too just one.

Now, even that is doubtful. We have 10 seats in the Medak district. Congress has no candidates in six. In fact, out of 10, it has no candidates 7-8. Even Jagga Reddy and Damodar Rajanarasimha are there but their victory is not guaranteed. I will do what I have to. Take it from me, we are going to hit a hat-trick. We will definitely get 80 plus. In Hyderabad, why wouldn’t voters vote for us? We supplied power and solved the drinking water problem. We are giving free water to Bastis.

The road network has improved. Law and order is excellent. There has been no curfew in last nine years. Employment, IT and industry have increased. We don’t have a negative remark in Hyderabad. In the case of floods too, there is change. We improved the drainage network and nalas. We completed so many flyovers, and pending projects during the lockdown period. Compare Congress governance to ours, is there any small irritation from our government?

In Congress you see, three CMs in five years. After YSR, there was Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy. They never focus on governance. We don’t have that problem. We have one leader.

Telangana, which was a revenue-surplus State, is now facing a financial crunch. Do you have enough money to implement the various schemes?

We will implement all the schemes. People are confident that all these schemes will continue. We have a problem with the Centre because of its discriminatory attitude. They are not giving what is rightfully ours. Had we received it, we would not have had any problem. Because of the Centre’s attitude, the State has lost almost Rs 1,10,000 lakh crore.

In the name of power reforms, they cut 0.5 per cent of FRBM. It is equal to Rs 7,000 crore per annum. In five years, we will have lost Rs 35,000 crore. This is the third year. These reforms mean we have to install meters for every agricultural connection and privatise distribution companies. We are against it.The NITI Aayog recommended that Telangana be given Rs 24,000 crore for implementing Mission Bhagiratha.The Centre copied our programme and called it Har Ghar Jal. We did it before anyone else. Why should we lose? But the Centre rejected NITI Aayog recommendation. It is giving money to non-performing states!

On top of it, it introduced FRBM cuts retrospectively. We have not violated the rules. They want to stifle us politically. The 15th Finance Commission recommended State-specific and sector-specific grants of about Rs 5,400 crore to the State. Earlier, the Central governments used to implement finance commission report in toto. For the first time in history, the Centre has rejected it. If we are friends with BJP, they would have given us what we deserved.

I made representations at least 20 times. We don’t even get the backward district development fund which was part of the AP Reorganisation Act. We have lost Rs 1800 crore. Andhra Pradesh gets it but we don’t. When we ask, they say the file is with the Prime Minister’s Office. Our schemes are a model to the country. Mission Bhagiratha is Har Ghar Jal; Mission Katatiya is Amrit Sarovar, Rythu Bandhu is PM Kisan Samman Yojana. The same goes for medical and nursing colleges in all districts. They copy our schemes. KCR is a visionary leader. We win all national awards… we are just 3 per cent population but get 38 per cent awards. That’s why the slogan, what Telangana does, the rest of the country follows.

Why are you trying to expand to Maharashtra? Why not some other State?

We have 1,100 km border with Maharashtra. Both States have a great relationship. Maharashtra people are asking for Telangana schemes. That State has the highest number of farmer suicides. There is a lot of unrest. How many Maha Padayatras happened in Mumbai? KCR is a representative of farmers. The Maharashtra government has appointed a panel comprising officers to study how to implement the Telangana model regarding farmers!

This was after receiving representations from the farming community. I went to Solapur where water is supplied once every five days. Nanded gets water every three days and Aurangabad every eight days. Even in Mumbai, you have cuts in water supply. There, people are attracted to KCR. They know what is happening in Telangana.They speak fluent Hindi. A part of Maharashtra was once part of the Hyderabad State. We began with Maharashtra and will slowly spread to other states.

There is political unrest in Maharashtra. People are vexed with politicians in Maharashtra. They are looking for an alternative. What happened in Punjab? Today, you will see the same scenario unfold in Maharashtra. The BJP has split NCP, and Shiv Sena. It has become poisonous.

What is your assessment of the opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A?

We have our own strategy. Tomorrow, we will have a key role in Indian politics. KCR will have a very crucial role in national politics which will be beneficial to our people and the State. If our leader plays a vital role in national politics, definitely, people will feel proud.

Your party too held consultations with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and others?

I cannot disclose certain things. Time will tell you.

Will KCR contest from Maharashtra in 2024?

I cannot comment. But, we will form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena, and NCP are finished. We have information that a section of the Congress will join the BJP. BRS will be the main opposition. People are also vexed with BJP. BJP leaders are not concentrating on governance. They have a rich city like Mumbai. They have a lot of strength. But, they don’t focus on that. In Maharashtra, Dhan ki kami nahi, mann ki kami hai.

Will you forge alliances?

We want to form a government on our own. We are not into alliance politics in Maharashtra. You are seeing what is happening there? Who gets what portfolio is being decided in Delhi? They have mortgaged the self-respect of Maharashtra to Delhi. Shinde is afraid of losing his gaddi. People say Ajit Pawar may be CM. Nobody knows who is with whom. People are laughing at these leaders. We are strengthening our party right now. We are getting a good response.

Why did the government decide to demolish the heritage building of Osmania hospital?

The government has decided to construct a new Osmania hospital with a capacity of 2,000 beds. We cannot repair the present building. If you want quality service, we have to construct a 2,000-bed hospital. The delay is due to the court case for the last few years. The decision was taken in 2015. The rest will be done in four-six months. We will build the Osmania Hospital. The elevation will be the same as the old one. We respect heritage.

We are also speeding up the building of hospitals. In Warangal, we are building a health city. Eighty-six per cent of its work has been done in nine months. As for medical colleges, normally, it takes five years or six years to establish one. We opened eight last year and will complete nine this year and eight next year. I took a radical step of completely banning the private practice of doctors working in government hospitals. Those who want to join may join. We recruited 1,061 professors, who are super speciality doctors, at one go. It was never before done in independent India.

(TNIE team: Kalyan T, VV Balakrishna, S Bachan Jeet Singh, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi, Renuka Kalpana)

But before that, during the 1999 elections, the CM spent only a few hours in his constituency from the time of nomination to counting. The whole electioneering was done by me even though I was not directly involved in politics. I was very young. I was not even married at that time. I was the authorised person to collect the certificate following the counting of votes. I took the certificate and came to Hyderabad late at night. You joined the government and became a minister during the UPA era? That was the Telangana movement time. Our purpose was to take care of the party cadre, not enjoy power or anything like that or become part of the government. Our sole aim was to achieve a separate State of Telangana. CM garu was working in Delhi to mobilise support for the cause. I used to coordinate with the cadre. We didn't focus on governance and my portfolio too was a lighter one. 