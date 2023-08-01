Missing child might have been swept away by nala

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A three-year-old girl, Krithika, has been missing since Friday from Srinagar colony in Karimnagar. CCTV cameras in the area show Krithika, who stepped out of her home at around 2.30 PM, briefly on the road and then disappearing. Krithika’s parents, Yashwanth and Savitha Karvey migrated from Madhya Pradesh to work as daily wage labourers under a local contractor.

Officials from the Karimnagar Two Town police station have filed a missing person case following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents. They are investigating whether the girl might have been swept away by the strong currents in nearby nalas during the recent heavy rains or if she was possibly kidnapped.

The parents suspect that Krithika might have fallen into a nearby drain, which was flowing fast due to the recent rains. Police have formed special teams and intensified their efforts to locate the missing child.

