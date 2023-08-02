Home States Telangana

Court seeks details on lumpy skin disease control measures

The court noted that it lacked crucial details regarding the methods employed to control LSD, including any vaccination initiatives to prevent and manage the disease.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:42 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the lack of specific details about measures taken to control the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle.

The court directed the State government and Animal Husbandry Department authorities to submit an affidavit explaining the steps they have implemented to curb the spread of the disease.

The PIL, originally a letter written by Rayapuram Moulaiah, a law student from the Jogulamba-Gadwal district, was taken up by the division bench. Special Government Pleader (SGP) A Sanjeev Kumar assured the court that the State government has been undertaking all necessary actions to control the LSD outbreak.

The court noted that it lacked crucial details regarding the methods employed to control LSD, including any vaccination initiatives to prevent and manage the disease. In response, the SGP representing the State requested a four-week extension to submit a comprehensive and detailed affidavit.

