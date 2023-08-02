District administration begins process to set up Manmoor airport

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: With the State government’s announcement regarding the redevelopment of Mamnoor airport, the district administration has expedited proposals for acquiring the required land to construct a terminal building and extend the existing runway. The authorities have decided to initiate the land acquisition process by engaging with the farmers.

After two months, the State Cabinet on Monday approved the allocation of additional land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the Mamnoor airport. The airport currently covers 696 acres under the AAI’s possession, but for its re-operation, a total of 949 acres is required.

To facilitate the reoperation of Mamnoor airport, an additional 253 acres of land are needed. Two months ago, district Collector P Pravinya met Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to discuss the issue, during which time the minister assured of the State government’s support.

Land to be given near Fort Warangal

Collector Pravinya told TNIE that the required land for the AAI has been identified, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the State government’s approval. The land acquisition process will involve coordination with farmers from Nakkalapally, Gadepally and the villages surrounding Mamnoor. In exchange, the government is willing to provide 373.02 acres of land in the Fort Warangal revenue division at the PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, she added.

The farmers are reportedly willing to participate in the land exchange, the Collector mentioned, adding that the district administration is awaiting official orders from the State government to proceed with the land acquisition process for the airport. Once the orders are received, meetings will be conducted, and awareness about the land exchange will be created to initiate the process, the district Collector said.

Residents have been anticipating the redevelopment of the Mamnoor airport as it is expected to bring economic growth to the city and surrounding villages. The airport will likely attract foreign tourists who can visit the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, the Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanamkonda, and Fort Warangal. Additionally, the establishment of the Union government’s Textile Park, proposed in the State government’s Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal, may open opportunities for exporting cotton products from Mamnoor Airport, residents believe.

