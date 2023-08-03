Residents lament neglect of Kadam project

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In about 20 days of the monsoon season, the Kadam project in Nirmal district received inflows of 40 tmcft due to heavy rains in the catchment area, but couldn’t store it due to lack of capacity.

Currently, the water storage is at 5.09 tmcft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 7.603 tmcft. Last year too, due to heavy rains, authorities released 31.152 tmcft of water downstream.

The State government had proposed the construction of the Kupti project with a storage capacity of 5 to 6 tmcft to control floodwater and increase irrigation in the catchment areas of the Kadam project. The project received all the necessary sanctions last year, but the works are yet to begin, residents lament, adding that the government wasn’t taking any to store the excess water.

To prevent water wastage, it is essential to address the issue of water flowing downstream of Godavari and into the ocean, the residents mentioned. Additionally, the Kuntala waterfall should be conserved to attract tourists throughout the year, they added.

The neglect in the modernisation and increase of the spillway of the Kadam project by the government has led to annual flood-related issues, they allege. Last year, heavy floods resulted in around 5.09 lakhs cusecs of water flowing over the dam and damaging gates in the process.

This year, the water flow reached 4 lakhs cusecs and four gates out of 18 got jammed in the face of heavy inflows. Under this project, 68 thousand acres of farmland and low-lying areas are at risk. Approximately 35 villagers have been living in fear of floods from the project since last year.

A technical team comprising 24 members from the Central and State departments inspected the status of the Kadam project. The team had suggested increasing the spillway, addressing cracks in pillars, and had made other recommendations in their report. However, the government has not taken serious action based on last year’s inspection report, residents point out.

Recently, Huzarabad MLA Eatala Rajender visited Nirmal district and expressed concern over the government’s negligence towards the project, ignoring the technical team’s recommendations.

