Body of missing toddler found in Karimnagar nala

Krathika’s body was found by local residents, who then informed the police. The child’s body was taken to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem.

KARIMNAGAR: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Krathika, who had been missing since July 27, was found dead in a nala near Laxmi Nagar in Karimnagar city on Thursday. 

Six days ago, the toddler had wandered outside her house, however, she did not return, prompting her parents, Yashwant Rao Karve and Savita, to launch a search and file a complaint with the Karimnagar Two Town police. 

A nearby CCTV camera briefly captured Krathika on the road before she went missing. The parents, who had migrated from Balghat in Madhya Pradesh and work as daily-wage labourers for a local contractor, suspected that she might have either fallen into a nala or been kidnapped. The incident occurred during heavy rains and flooding in the area.

Krathika’s body was found by local residents, who then informed the police. The child’s body was taken to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem. 

It was noticed that her body was missing the head portion, and one of her hands was injured. The police are considering her death as a case of suspicious death and have launched an investigation into the incident.

